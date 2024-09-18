iPhone 16 Pro Camera Review: Kenya

mambo vipi from kenya!

Last week at the Apple keynote event, the iPhone camera features that stood out the most to me were the new Camera Control button, upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide sensor, improved audio recording features (wind reduction and Audio Mix), and Photographic Styles.

When I finally landed in Nairobi (after more than 15 hours of flight delays), these were the features I was most excited to put to the test.

Over the past week we’ve traveled over a thousand kilometers across Kenya, capturing more than 10,000 photos and logging over 3TB of ProRes footage with the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max cameras. Along the way, we’ve gained valuable insights into these camera systems and their features.

As iPhone cameras have improved over the years, finding their boundaries has become more challenging, but Kenya’s vast and diverse landscape has provided the ideal setting to really push these devices to their limits.

My question today is the same as it’s always been:

HOW WILL THIS NEW TECH MAKE

OUR PICTURES AND VIDEOS BETTER?

A huge thank you to our initial partners for making this trip possible! Flighty—my favorite flight tracking app for iPhone. Lux Optics—creators of the best manual camera apps Halide and Kino. And WHCC—the premier service for printing your iPhone photos and more.

I personally use and highly value each of these products in my workflow, so I encourage you to check them out.

Let’s jump in.