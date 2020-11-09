iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review: Zion NP



Hello from Zion National Park, UT!

We’ve been adventuring through canyons, rivers, mountains, and more with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and have learned a lot along the way.

In case you missed it, I posted my iPhone 12 Pro review from Glacier National Park a few weeks ago and we found significant camera improvements, driven mainly by major software upgrades. Be sure to check it out as most of my focus today will be on the major hardware upgrades of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, notably the bigger sensor, longer telephoto lens, and a new sensor-shift stabilization technology.

As always, I’m asking the question:

how will this new tech make

our pictures and videos better?

I had a ton of fun finding those answers and I’m excited to share my findings with you.

Big thanks to my friends at Airstream, ProDPI, and Halide for supporting this review and for making great products for the creative pro community at large.

Enjoy!