Note: This is different than the tap-and-hold AE/AF lock that we’ve had for years. This is exposure adjustment only and doesn’t lock focus.

To toggle this setting, go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings > Exposure Adjustment. (I leave mine ON.)

After you turn this feature on, you’ll notice a new exposure adjustment meter in the top left of your native iPhone Camera app. You can tap this meter to make adjustments to your exposure.

Turn Off “View Outside the Frame”

One of the slick camera features added last year was the ability to “Capture Outside the Frame” — basically when shooting with the Wide (26 mm) lens, the iPhone is also capturing the perspective of the Ultra Wide (13 mm) lens so you can make cropping and geometry adjustments later. This is a really cool feature and it plays to the strengths of the iPhone lens set, but my challenge with it in practice has been the in-camera preview.

Sometimes seeing objects outside of your frame can be distracting. When composing an image, I’d have trouble finding the perfect visual balance because I’d be seeing major elements just outside the edge of my frame. Now we have the choice to turn off this preview.

To toggle this setting, go to Settings > Camera > View Outside the Frame. (I leave mine OFF.)

Volume Up for Burst

Also in iOS 14, you can now choose to use the Volume Up button to trigger Burst mode in the native Camera app. With this setting on, press-and-hold Volume Up to trigger Burst mode and Volume Down to record video.

I use Burst mode frequently because perfectly timing an image capture is often one of the most important variables in creating a photograph (sometimes more so than perfect exposure or composition).

To toggle this setting, go to Settings > Camera > Volume Up for Burst. (I leave mine ON.)

Prioritize Faster Shooting

Ever try to shoot a bunch of pictures in a few seconds and miss the moment because the camera wasn’t responsive enough? I’m not talking about Burst mode, I’m talking about tapping the shutter button as fast as possible. The iPhone camera is making lots (billions?) of exposure calculations each time you take a picture, and sometimes shooting in fast succession can bog it down.

For me, I’d gladly give a little image quality to get the perfect moment.

To toggle this setting, go to Settings > Camera > Prioritize Faster Shooting. (I leave mine ON.)