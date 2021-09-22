iphone 13 pro camera review: tanzania

mambo vipi from ruaha national park, tanzania!

We’ve spent the last week in southern Tanzania, exploring this vast natural habitat and capturing all its beauty with the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera. As I watched Apple’s keynote about this year’s iPhone release, I was most excited about the new macro capability, increased telephoto zoom, and Cinematic mode.

Boarding my flight, I reminded myself of the answers I’m looking for:

how will this new tech make our pictures and videos better?

It’s been non-stop since we arrived! From macro shots of tiny ants to massive landscapes by helicopter, we’ve put the iPhone 13 Pro camera through the paces and I’m excited to share the results with you.

Big thanks to our amazing safari operator Asilia Africa and to Peak Design Mobile, PolarPro, and Halide for supporting this review and for making great products for the creative pro community at large.

Enjoy!