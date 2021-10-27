macbook pro m1 max for photographers

Filmmakers are excited for the HDMI because it means they can easily connect their MBP to a TV or projector to share a recent edit or screen a final cut.

For speakers, they carry around just about every dongle to make sure they have the right connector to interface with the house A/V system, and HDMI is probably the most ubiquitous of them all.

hello (again), sd card reader!

My wife, Esther, clapped with joy when I told her the new MacBook Pro M1 Max comes with an integrated SD card slot. As a photographer, she shoots everything to SD card and is always tracking down her reader to offload images.

As for me, I switched to CF Express when I switched my main workflow to the Sony A1. These smaller cards are much faster (R 1700 MB/s, W 1480 MB/s) which allows me to take full advantage of the A1’s ability to shoot stills at 30 fps, and of course it’s really nice when offloading media, too.

What I love about the Sony A1 is it accepts both SD and CF Express in the same slot, so I do carry some high-capacity SD cards in my bag just in case I run out of storage on CF Express. I also still use SD cards when working with the Hasselblad X1D II and the DJI Mavic Pro 2.

A handful of cameras are shooting to CF Express now, including Canon’s R5 and R3, Nikon’s Z6/Z7 and D6, and Panasonic’s S1, and I expect there to be more soon.

I’d love to see a slot that accepts both SD and CF Express in a future MBP model, but for now, I’ll still be carrying around my blazing fast ProGrade CF Express reader, and I’m perfectly fine with that.

and hello (for the first time),

full-size esc and function keys!

I really tried to get into the Touch Bar.

In my 2018 article on the 2.9 GHz MacBook Pro, I wrote: “I spent 45 hours working on this machine and I still haven’t been able to adapt. (I wish I could still feel my Escape and Function keys. I found myself accidentally pressing them multiple times a day.)”

Sadly, this never changed. Even to this day, I still have to look at the Touch Bar every time I use it, which breaks up my creative flow and eliminates any benefits it might otherwise offer.

I’m glad to have a row of physical keys back, and I’m even more excited that, for the first time ever, we now have full-size and full-height Escape and Function keys on MacBook Pro.